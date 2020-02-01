|
|
Bonnie Riedling
Shepherdsville - Mrs. Bonnie Jean Riedling, age 96, of Shepherdsville returned to her Heavenly Father on January 31, 2020. Mrs. Riedling was born on November 24, 1923 in Louisville, KY to the late Richard "Frank" and Esther (Winter) Callendar. She was a lover of animals and enjoyed her grandparents farm while growing up. She and her husband owned many businesses, with her latest business being Dolls by Bonnie. She was very resourceful, talented and was an avid dancer. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and Rat Racers of Louisville. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents, Richard "Frank" and Esther (Winter) Callendar; husband, George Riedling, Jr.; son, Stephen Wayne Riedling; and granddaughter, Stephanie Riedling.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, George Riedling III (Bettie), Richard "Frank" Riedling, Sr. (Lindy), Robert Riedling, Sr., Martin Riedling, Sr. (Marla), Darlene Herps (Norman) and Bonita Wright (Shawn); grandchildren, Debbie, George IV, Richard II, Russell, Faith, Robert, Jr., Darrell, Martin, Jr., Jeffery, Megan, Mark, Sara, Sierra, Jonathan, Lindsey, James, Jr., Stephen, Jessica and Cassandra; 35 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted at 12 pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Concordia Lutheran Church (1127 E. Broadway Louisville, KY 40204) with interment in Cave Hill Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 1-8 pm and Wednesday from 9-10 am at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road). There will be visitation Wednesday from 11 am until time of service at the church. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020