Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Concordia Lutheran Church
1127 E. Broadway
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Concordia Lutheran Church
1127 E. Broadway
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Riedling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Riedling


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Riedling Obituary
Bonnie Riedling

Shepherdsville - Mrs. Bonnie Jean Riedling, age 96, of Shepherdsville returned to her Heavenly Father on January 31, 2020. Mrs. Riedling was born on November 24, 1923 in Louisville, KY to the late Richard "Frank" and Esther (Winter) Callendar. She was a lover of animals and enjoyed her grandparents farm while growing up. She and her husband owned many businesses, with her latest business being Dolls by Bonnie. She was very resourceful, talented and was an avid dancer. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and Rat Racers of Louisville. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents, Richard "Frank" and Esther (Winter) Callendar; husband, George Riedling, Jr.; son, Stephen Wayne Riedling; and granddaughter, Stephanie Riedling.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, George Riedling III (Bettie), Richard "Frank" Riedling, Sr. (Lindy), Robert Riedling, Sr., Martin Riedling, Sr. (Marla), Darlene Herps (Norman) and Bonita Wright (Shawn); grandchildren, Debbie, George IV, Richard II, Russell, Faith, Robert, Jr., Darrell, Martin, Jr., Jeffery, Megan, Mark, Sara, Sierra, Jonathan, Lindsey, James, Jr., Stephen, Jessica and Cassandra; 35 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be conducted at 12 pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Concordia Lutheran Church (1127 E. Broadway Louisville, KY 40204) with interment in Cave Hill Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 1-8 pm and Wednesday from 9-10 am at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road). There will be visitation Wednesday from 11 am until time of service at the church. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -