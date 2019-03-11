|
Bonnie Teri Stein Cohen
Louisville - Was born in Pittsburgh, PA. September 12, 1943. She passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Bonnie was a generous and loving spirit. She took great joy in cooking for her family and friends. She was especially known for her chicken soup, kreplach, chopped liver, cheesecake and rugelach.
Bonnie had 3 careers in her lifetime, Beautician, Caterer and Realtor. All of which she loved, because in her words, "They came to a happy conclusion". As a caterer, she was proud to create beautiful occasions for generations, from Bris to Bar Mitzvah to wedding.
Harold was the love of her life for over 54 years. They were partners in life and in love; working, laughing and holding hands every day. Together they made their home and their table expand to take in family and friends. Their marriage was the model that all of Michael and Ilene's friends aspired to have.
Bonnie gave of herself to everyone who needed her. She didn't know any other way to be. She will be dearly missed by her family and everyone who knew her, especially those who have eaten at her table. She was a member of Keneseth Israel Congregation and the Sisterhood, NCJW - Louisville Section, and Hadassah.
She is predeceased by her parents Florence and Louis Stein; her beloved husband of 54 years, Harold Cohen; her brother Joseph Stein and her sister-in law and brother in-law Martha and Simon Oskie.
She is survived by her son Michael (Dara), daughter Ilene Asuncion (Lorne) and her two grandchildren Josephine and Fisher Asuncion, whom she adored. She loved and was loved in return by many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 12th at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Avenue, with burial to follow in Keneseth Israel Cemetery. Visitation will begin after 11:30 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Keneseth Israel Congregation, the JFCS Food Pantry or donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 11, 2019