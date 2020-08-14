1/
Bonnie Wolford
Brooks - Mrs. Bonnie Carol (Hilbert) Wolford, age 58, of Brooks returned to her Heavenly Father on August 12, 2020. Mrs. Wolford had previously worked in graphic design at Publisher's Printing.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 34 years, Raymond Wolford; children, Tara Wolford (Daniel Hibbard) and Alan Wolford; and grandchildren, Caleb, Donovan, Blake, Ethan, Jordan and Tyler.

Funeral service will be conducted at noon on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Willisburg Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 2-8 pm and Wednesday from 10 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family. www.subfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
