Bowling Read Miller
Bowling Read Miller, 86, husband of Nancy Miller, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born on January 12, 1934 in Louisville, Kentucky and was the son of the late Eugene Hunter and Mary Adair Motley Miller. Read attended the University of Kentucky and the University of Kentucky College of Law. He was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity and remained an active alumni. As an entrepreneur, Read and his wife owned and operated various KFC franchises in Kentucky and the US Virgin Islands as well as commercial real estate. Read was a devoted member of St. John's Episcopal Church and he was honored to be accepted as a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Read will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Norris Miller, Versailles, daughters, Mary Ann Miller (Thomas) White, Cincinnati, Martha Adair Miller (Craig) Sayer, Cincinnati, Ann Norris Miller, Versailles, sons, "Bo" Read (Teresa) Miller, Jackson, WY, John Hunter (Robin) Miller, Versailles, grandchildren, Allen White, KT Truszcynski, Sarah White, Leigh Middleton, Laura Wilson, Benjamin Wehrle, Sam Miller, Griffin Miller, Kate Omsin Miller, Emma Kate Miller, Read Parker Miller and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Eugenia Hunter Miller (Donald) Nelson, Merle Adair (Robert) Shircliff and Guy Motley (Delores) Miller.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Miller Family's Home, 160 Elm Street, Versailles, Kentucky. Those attending visitation must wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines. The family will be holding a private funeral service at the Huffman Pavilion - Fallings Springs, 293 Beasley Dr. 10:30 a.m. on Saturday with the burial to follow at the Versailles Cemetery. Pallbearers are: Allen White, Benjamin Wehrle, Read Parker Miller, Preston Middleton, Dylan Wilson and Todd Mobley. www.BlackburnandWard.com