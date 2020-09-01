1/1
Bowling Read Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bowling's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bowling Read Miller

Bowling Read Miller, 86, husband of Nancy Miller, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born on January 12, 1934 in Louisville, Kentucky and was the son of the late Eugene Hunter and Mary Adair Motley Miller. Read attended the University of Kentucky and the University of Kentucky College of Law. He was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity and remained an active alumni. As an entrepreneur, Read and his wife owned and operated various KFC franchises in Kentucky and the US Virgin Islands as well as commercial real estate. Read was a devoted member of St. John's Episcopal Church and he was honored to be accepted as a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Read will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Norris Miller, Versailles, daughters, Mary Ann Miller (Thomas) White, Cincinnati, Martha Adair Miller (Craig) Sayer, Cincinnati, Ann Norris Miller, Versailles, sons, "Bo" Read (Teresa) Miller, Jackson, WY, John Hunter (Robin) Miller, Versailles, grandchildren, Allen White, KT Truszcynski, Sarah White, Leigh Middleton, Laura Wilson, Benjamin Wehrle, Sam Miller, Griffin Miller, Kate Omsin Miller, Emma Kate Miller, Read Parker Miller and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Eugenia Hunter Miller (Donald) Nelson, Merle Adair (Robert) Shircliff and Guy Motley (Delores) Miller.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Miller Family's Home, 160 Elm Street, Versailles, Kentucky. Those attending visitation must wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines. The family will be holding a private funeral service at the Huffman Pavilion - Fallings Springs, 293 Beasley Dr. 10:30 a.m. on Saturday with the burial to follow at the Versailles Cemetery. Pallbearers are: Allen White, Benjamin Wehrle, Read Parker Miller, Preston Middleton, Dylan Wilson and Todd Mobley. www.BlackburnandWard.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Miller Family's Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Huffman Pavilion
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved