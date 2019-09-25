Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Boyd Douglas Pendleton Obituary
Boyd Douglas Pendleton

Louisville - 87, passed away on September 24, 2019. Boyd was the youngest of 12 children born to Georgia and "Pole" Pendleton of Acton, Kentucky. After high school he proudly joined the U. S. Navy and honorably served during the Korean War aboard the USS Chowanoc. Boyd was a graduate of Campbellsville Junior College, Georgetown College and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Over the years he pastored several churches and was also the cofounder of Shively Christian School; where he also was a counselor.

Boyd was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, Loran, Kermit, Warren, Carl "Jack", James, Kenneth and Orville Pendleton; and four sisters, Nona Rice, Lucille Frankenburger, Hazel Chelf and Mervie Moore. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate his life will be conducted Friday, September 27th at 2:00 pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10-2 on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Liberty Counsel.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
