Boyd Thomas Darst
Louisville - Boyd Thomas Darst, 88, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born February 21, 1931 in Louisville to the late Golie T. and Mildred Harris Darst, he was a 1949 graduate of St. Xavier High School and attended the University of Louisville. Boyd served in the Navy from February 1951 until being discharged February 1955.
He was a retired employee of General Electric Co. where he worked 38 years. Boyd was a member of the Bishop Spalding Council Knights of Columbus, Elks Lodge #8, commissioned a Kentucky Colonel in 1974 and was a parishioner and founding member of St. Martha Catholic Church.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Myrna Byerly, his brother, Howard Ray Darst and a granddaughter Theresa.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Rosemary Hargadon Darst, whom he married August 11, 1956 at St. Columba Church in Louisville; six children, Daniel Darst, Bee Spring, KY., Gregory Darst (Shannon), Waddy, KY, Kathleen Stephenson (Keith), Plano, TX, Michael Darst (Kelley), Waddy, KY, Kimberly Blocker (Mark), Waddy, KY and Glen Darst, Lousiville; brother William Darst (Mary); six grandchildren, Christopher, D.J., Laura, Matthew, Casey and Austin; five great-grandchildren, Bryan, Alicia, Nora, Harper and Chayce.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31st at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Martha Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Hosparus of Lousiville. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019