1/1
Brad Hodges Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brad Hodges Johnson

Lexington - Brad Hodges Johnson, 58, of Lexington, Ky., passed away unexpectedly at his vacation home on Lake Cumberland on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Cyndi Phillips Johnson; four sons, Bradley, Blake (Laura), Chase and Hunter Johnson; his mother, Sally S. Johnson; brothers Bruce H. (Sue) and Tod L.(Jill) Johnson; sisters Karen (Doug) Johnson and Lee (Sammy) Spicer. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Walter L. Johnson. He had a degree in mortuary science and biology and was a longtime business owner. Visitation will be from 3-7 pm Monday, August 3 and the funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, at noon at Arch L. Heady Funeral Home at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Ky.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved