Brad Hodges Johnson



Lexington - Brad Hodges Johnson, 58, of Lexington, Ky., passed away unexpectedly at his vacation home on Lake Cumberland on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Cyndi Phillips Johnson; four sons, Bradley, Blake (Laura), Chase and Hunter Johnson; his mother, Sally S. Johnson; brothers Bruce H. (Sue) and Tod L.(Jill) Johnson; sisters Karen (Doug) Johnson and Lee (Sammy) Spicer. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Walter L. Johnson. He had a degree in mortuary science and biology and was a longtime business owner. Visitation will be from 3-7 pm Monday, August 3 and the funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, at noon at Arch L. Heady Funeral Home at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Ky.









