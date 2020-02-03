Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary
Louisville - Bradley French, 42, died suddenly at home on January 31st and went into the arms of his Heavenly Father. He was kind, shy and a very hard worker who especially loved his dogs. He was employed by Cassidy Remodeling.

Brad is survived by parents Joyce Zehnder French and George A. French; brother Brian (Amanda Betts); aunt Diane (Larry) Hagan; uncle Gene (Martha) Zehnder of Seal Beach, CA; beloved cousins Alison (Michael) Gapen and Heather (Larry) Schwartz and their children.

Visitation Friday, February 7th, from 2-8 at Ratterman's on Lexington Road. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 8th at St. Margaret Mary.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Kentucky Humane Society or Franciscan Kitchen.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
