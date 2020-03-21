Services
Bradley Michael Chansler


1980 - 2020
Bradley Michael Chansler Obituary
Bradley Michael Chansler

Louisville - Our Angel was called home on March 19, 2020.

Born March 21,1980 to William Steve & Margie Chansler of J-Town Ky. Brad was a loving kind soul to all that he held dear. His passions was being out in the wide open spaces and caring for all animals that crossed his path with a gentle loving heart and a kind hand.

He leaves to mourn his passing his parents, his brother, William Steven Chansler Jr of J-town Ky. his Sister, Amie Beth & Johnny Harlamert of Mt Washington, Ky. niece & nephew, Blake & Remi Harlamert of Mt Washington Ky. His paternal grandmother Shirley Wilson. His childhood best friend Amiri King. Many aunts and uncles who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grand parents Harold Sr & Earlene Tabb and "Richard Dean Taylor". Cremation was chosen.

A Memorial service will be at a later date with placement of ashes.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
