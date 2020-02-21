Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
5:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Bradley Mitchell Rowland Obituary
Bradley Mitchell Rowland

Bradley Mitchell Rowland, 30, passed away February 19, 2020. He was born November 11th,1989 in Louisville, Ky. Brad wanted to marry Amber Chinn, the love of his life. He loved his family very much as well as his best friend, his dog Zeus.He also loved the outdoors, sports, writing, and listening to a variety of music. He was a very generous and caring person who always thought of others first. He worked at Ford and was a proud member of UAW Local 862. Brad was preceded in death by his brother, Dalton, grandpas Ed Walsh and Joe Rowland, and grandma Eva Rowland. Survivors include his fiancee Amber Chinn, parents Lynn and Judy Rowland, brother Eric (Tiffany), sister Shelby (niece Jaylynn), Grandma Janet Walsh (John), several aunts, uncles, cousins and a slew of friends. Visitation will be Saturday, February 29th from 2-5pm at Fern Creek Funeral Home 5406 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, directly followed by a memorial service. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to In His Grip Ministries.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
