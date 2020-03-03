Services
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
(812) 347-2417
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
Bradley W. Arnold


1965 - 2020
Bradley W. Arnold Obituary
Bradley W. Arnold

Corydon, IN - Bradley William Arnold, age 54, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Brad was born July 23, 1965 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late James W. and Patsy S. Patterson Arnold. He was a maintenance and engineering technician for Dow Chemical Company, Louisville. Also, preceding him in death was a brother, Danny D. Arnold.

Surviving are his wife, Debbie Kay Sanders Arnold: Sons; Cody James, Aaron Scott and Dalton Wayne Arnold of Corydon, IN: Brother: Tony J. Arnold (Connie) of Corydon, IN.

Brad was more than just a husband, father, brother, uncle and son. To many he was a friend, a coach, a teacher, a mentor, but regardless of what he was to you, to everyone, he was a great person. Brad has impacted so many of us in a positive way and he will continue to do so long after he's gone.

Funeral 1 P.M. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, IN with burial in Woods Chapel Cemetery, Ramsey, IN. Visitation 5 - 8 P.M. Wednesday, 1 - 8 P.M. Thursday and after 10 A.M. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
