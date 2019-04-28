Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brandi Paden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brandi Michelle Paden


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brandi Michelle Paden Obituary
Brandi Michelle Paden

Louisville - 33 passed away Wednesday April 24, 2019 at University of Louisville Hospital. She graduated with a Master's degree from the University of Louisville. She was a Physical Education Teacher for JCPS, Byck Elementary School.

She is survived by her husband, Garrett Paden; parents, Toni and Rob Northcutt; sister, Lauren Miller (Doug); brother, Joshua Northcutt (Brittany); and grandparents, Truman and Mary Jo Strausburg.

Visitation will be 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday April 29, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd. East Louisville, with Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m. Monday at the Funeral Home.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now