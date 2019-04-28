|
|
Brandi Michelle Paden
Louisville - 33 passed away Wednesday April 24, 2019 at University of Louisville Hospital. She graduated with a Master's degree from the University of Louisville. She was a Physical Education Teacher for JCPS, Byck Elementary School.
She is survived by her husband, Garrett Paden; parents, Toni and Rob Northcutt; sister, Lauren Miller (Doug); brother, Joshua Northcutt (Brittany); and grandparents, Truman and Mary Jo Strausburg.
Visitation will be 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday April 29, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd. East Louisville, with Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m. Monday at the Funeral Home.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019