Brandi Thomas Graham
Louisville - Graham, Brandi Thomas 38 passed away Wednesday June 26, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Louisville, KY on April 22, 1981. She was a member of Christ Church United Methodist, formerly attended The Ohio State University, where she studied molecular genetics, and was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Homer Brown Jr., Marion and Verlie Thomas.
She is survived by her sons, Beckham and Macrae Graham; parents, Cindi and Jerry Thomas; husband, Brian Graham; brothers, Michael and Brian "BT" Thomas, and Dr. Moulayelarbi Youba; grandmother, Mattie Lou Brown; two nieces and 4 nephews.
A Celebration of Brandi's life will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday June 29, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd. East Louisville. Visitation will be Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to or Planned Parenthood.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 28, 2019