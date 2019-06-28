Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brandi Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brandi Thomas Graham


1981 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brandi Thomas Graham Obituary
Brandi Thomas Graham

Louisville - Graham, Brandi Thomas 38 passed away Wednesday June 26, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Louisville, KY on April 22, 1981. She was a member of Christ Church United Methodist, formerly attended The Ohio State University, where she studied molecular genetics, and was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Homer Brown Jr., Marion and Verlie Thomas.

She is survived by her sons, Beckham and Macrae Graham; parents, Cindi and Jerry Thomas; husband, Brian Graham; brothers, Michael and Brian "BT" Thomas, and Dr. Moulayelarbi Youba; grandmother, Mattie Lou Brown; two nieces and 4 nephews.

A Celebration of Brandi's life will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday June 29, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd. East Louisville. Visitation will be Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to or Planned Parenthood.

RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now