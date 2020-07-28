Brandon Anthony Green



Louisville - Brandon Anthony Green, 31, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at his residence.



He was born on April 11, 1989 to Richard and Dianne Butler Green. in Louisville.



Survivors include his wife, Jaclyn Green; parents Richard and Dianne Green of Shelbyville, KY; sister, Amanda Benavidez of Louisville; grandmothers, Beverly Dickerson of Shelbyville and Mary Snyder of Louisville; Nephews, Christian Sanchez of Louisville, Danny, Emilo and Dakota Soliday all of Charlestown, IN; Goddaughter Erika Acton of Jeffersonville, IN; Mother in law, Angela Heil of Charlestown; brother in laws, Brandon Soliday of Charlestown and Gage Knox of Charlestown,



A Life Celebration Gathering will be on Thursday July 30, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown.









