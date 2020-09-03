Brandon Keith HarrisLouisville - Keith will be missed everyday by his mom and dad Michele and Tim Montgomery, his brother and sister in law Craig and Emily Harris, his niece Kayley, who he adored and his grandfather Charles Ware.Keith's friends touched his life and our family.Keith loved music and playing musical instruments. He played the violin, double bass, drums and guitar from a young age. Keith's love for cars spanned from bodywork, repairs, detailing and of course driving. His first love was his Chrysler Lebaron!Keith was a compassionate soul with a kind heart, genuine and sincere.Heaven welcomes our loss.Ephesians 3:14-21A private memorial will be held at a later date.