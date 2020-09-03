1/1
Brandon Keith Harris
Brandon Keith Harris

Louisville - Keith will be missed everyday by his mom and dad Michele and Tim Montgomery, his brother and sister in law Craig and Emily Harris, his niece Kayley, who he adored and his grandfather Charles Ware.

Keith's friends touched his life and our family.

Keith loved music and playing musical instruments. He played the violin, double bass, drums and guitar from a young age. Keith's love for cars spanned from bodywork, repairs, detailing and of course driving. His first love was his Chrysler Lebaron!

Keith was a compassionate soul with a kind heart, genuine and sincere.

Heaven welcomes our loss.

Ephesians 3:14-21

A private memorial will be held at a later date.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
