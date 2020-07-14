Brandon Williams

Brandon WilliamsLouisville - Brandon David Williams, 23, of Louisville Kentucky passed away on Friday, July 10th 2020, due to coronary complications. He is survived by his parents, Brent and Maureen Williams; his sister, Sydney Williams and his grandparents, Motsy Carrico and Helen Wickey. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, John Wickey. He will be missed by his aunts and uncles, Nick Wickey; Tom and Jacqueline Kennedy; Jamie and Dee Ann Clark, as well as his cousins, Dylan and Trevor Clark and Jackson Kennedy. He will be missed by his dogs, Kenny McCormick, Paris France, and Bean. Lastly, he will always be remembered by his first and last love, Kiley Lancaster.Brandon graduated from Eastern High School in Louisville in 2015. Brandon was a student at Jefferson Community and Technical College where he was completing his Associates Degree of Science in Welding Technology. He had attained certificates in seven welding disciplines. Brandon loved to fish, skateboard, and ride/race bikes. As a twelve-year-old, he won a National Championship title in BMX racing in the rookie division. Brandon was also a passionate lover of music and enjoyed going to concerts. Above all, he loved spending time at home with his family and friends. His friends knew him as an accepting and generous person, always willing to help or listen to someone in need. Brandon was a beautiful soul who will be missed by many. Visitation will be held Thursday July 16th from 3-7:00 at Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood and continued on Friday, July 17th from 11-2:00 followed by the funeral at the same location. He will be laid to rest at Floydsburg Cemetery immediately following. Family encourages all to attend to celebrate Brandon's life. Casual dress is also encouraged.The family is asking that no flowers be sent. Instead, contributions can be made to a fund to build a bench in memory of Brandon's life. Brandon loved garden gnomes and mushrooms to put in the garden. Stepping stones, wind chimes, sparkling hanging things to place in the tree by his place of rest would be appreciated. He loved everyone! condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com