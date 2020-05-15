Braxton Michael Graven
1988 - 2020
Braxton Michael Graven

Louisville - Braxton Michael Graven, 32, of Louisville, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

He was born March 3, 1988 in Louisville to Kenneth A. and Laura Norris Graven.

Braxton was a 2006 graduate of Trinity High School and a 2013 graduate of Bellarmine University, where he excelled in the Baseball program. Those 4 years with the Bellarmine Baseball program were some of the most memorable years of his life.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary T. Norris, great-aunt, Rosemary McDonald and uncle, Doug Norris.

In addition to his parents, Braxton leaves behind two best friends and brothers, Ben and Bobby Graven; his canine best friend and companion, Deion; his grandparents, Robert and Mary B. Graven; Gene and Janie Norris and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, all services will be private, however, will be streamed live and can be viewed by going to https://www.facebook.com/RattermanBrothers/ on Saturday, May 16 at 11:00 AM.

Rattermans Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews is entrusted with arrangements. A full obituary can be found on their website at www.RattermanBrothers.com.

Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Bellarmine University.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Service
11:00 AM
https://www.facebook.com/RattermanBrothers/
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 15, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
melissa thieneman
