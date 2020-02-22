|
|
Breanna Mackenzie Price
Louisville - Breanna Mackenzie Price, aged 26, left this world alive in Louisville, KY, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Gene and Renae (Ford) Price, and her siblings Vanessa, Forrest and Garrett, along with her step-parents Diane Price and Walt Chastain.
Known by the affectionate nicknames Breeze, Breezie, and Breezie Babe, Breanna was famous for her 30,000-watt smile and unquenchable enthusiasm, and her deep reserves of positivity made her a success at almost everything she tried. With interests as varied as abundant Christmas decorations to athletics and writing, she was as devoutly passionate about film as she was her many abiding friendships, her Louisville Cardinals, her Delta Zeta Sorority sisters and being a navy brat. From a young age, her teachers loved her, and after earning a bachelors in Communication, she went on to become, among other things, an accomplished writer who interviewed Academy-Award winning actresses. As a young woman, she had a love of international travel, which took her as far and wide as the Balkans and Europe, but only after she had hit every state in America (and just about every National Park).
After a bourgening career that took her from New York to St. Louis to Santa Barbara and back to Louisville, she eventually followed her older older siblings into the restaurant and hospitality business, where she was recently promoted at the Rabbit Hole Distillery and elected to the Louisville Bartenders Guild Board of Directors. One of her dreams was to eventually publish a series of fantasy books that would become the next Harry Potter. But above all, family was everything to Breanna, a loving daughter and sister who was hungry for everything life had to offer.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, charitable donations be sent to The Center for Women and Families (https://www.thecenteronline.org/get-involved/give/donations/), a cause very important to her, donated in her loving memory and name. Breanna was a giver and a protector. Her wish would have been to continue to impact the world in a positive and loving way.
Public visitation is Monday, February 24th, 4:00 to 8:00 pm EST, and Tuesday, February 25th, 12:00 to 1:00 pm EST. Funeral service is scheduled for 1:00 pm EST on Tuesday, February 25th, at Highlands Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020