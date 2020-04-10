|
Brenda Adams Morgan
Louisville, KY - Brenda Adams Morgan, 68, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
She was born on June 13, 1951 in Carroll County, Kentucky to Charles and Thelma (Martin) Adams. Brenda worked as a Teacher's Assistant for the Jefferson County Public Schools for 27 years where she loved assisting in educating decades of students until her retirement in June 2017. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Angela Marie Hite, sister, Janet Pfeister, brother, Frank Adams.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Michael James Morgan, daughter, Shannon (Chad) Sexton, son, David (Missy) Morgan, son, Scott (Elena) Morgan, son in law, Kenny Hite, 8 grandchildren, Austin Sexton, Kendrick Hite, Aaren Sexton, Kinley Hite, Ally Jo Morgan, Katie Morgan, Josie Morgan, Annie Morgan, Sister, Rita (John) Howard, Brother, Bill (Donna) Adams.
Private Family Services will take place. A memorial service for family and friends will take place at a later date. Burial will be at Bethany Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request contributions in Brenda's name to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020