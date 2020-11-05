Brenda ArnoldLouisville - Brenda Joyce "Hester" Arnold, age 72 years and 10 months, returned to her Heavenly Father on November 4th, 2020. Brenda was born December 31, 1947 at Tolls Lane, in Jefferson County to the late Ben Hester, Jr. and Elnora Wilcoxon Hester. She was a faithful member of Hill Top Missionary Baptist Church and was retired from General Electric Appliance Park. Among those who preceded her in death are her parents and her husband Larry "Mooch" Arnold, they were married 52 years. A brother in law John Pennington. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Brenda Renee Thompson; grandson Shane Anthony Thompson; 2 sisters Barbara Elaine Aldrich (Robert); Deloise Ann Pennington; 4 brothers Kenneth T.(Carol); Michael Eugene (Vicki): Dalyn Royce (Penny); Neil Dwayne (Lisa); Nine nieces and nephews. Brian Hester (Linda); Delinda Geory;. Rhonda Moser (Chuck); Gwen Newsome (Rodney); Dina Hester; Shelby Smith (Mitch); Leigh Ann Hester; Andrew Hester; Sarah Hester; and 47 first cousins and a host of Great nieces and Nephew's, friends and family. Funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 2:00pm until 8:00pm at the funeral home.