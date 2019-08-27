|
Brenda Blakeney
Valley Station - Mrs. Brenda Lee (Drahos) Blakeney, age 53, of Valley Station returned to her Heavenly Father on August 24, 2019. Mrs. Blakeney was born on August 19, 1966 in Honolulu, Hawaii to the late James Drahos and Carol (Bailey) Simons. Mrs. Blakeney worked at Wal-Mart and was a Baptist by faith. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; son, Billy Blakeney, Jr.; and brother, James Drahos.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 18 ½ years, Billy Blakeney; son, Terrence Carter; sister, Debbie Pinho (Floyd); aunt and uncle, Nancy and Bill Robins; father and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Mary Blakeney; brother-in-law, Michael Blakeney; and sister-in-law, Mary Holmes.
Funeral service will be conducted at 10 am on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with interment in Bethany Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 1-8 pm and Thursday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 27, 2019