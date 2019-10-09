|
Brenda Cambron Boswell
Louisville - Brenda Cambron Boswell, 77, passed away on Monday, October 7th, 2019. Although a native of Kingtown in McCreary County, Kentucky, she resided in Louisville most of her adult life. She is survived by her children Mark Cambron (Julie), Stacy Cambron (Steven Goldstein), and Heather Fineisen (Todd); her beloved grandchildren Ellie and Anna Cambron, Olivia, Maddie, and Ben Goldstein, and Samantha Fineisen; her brother Delmon King (Verna) and her dear sister and best friend Pat Metcalf (Joe), and nieces and nephews. Brenda was predeceased by two husbands, Tom Cambron and Lee Boswell, of Louisville, and her parents Emby and Beatrice King of Kingtown in McCreary County, Kentucky and her brothers Elmon King of Kingtown in McCreary County, Kentucky and Estol King of Oneida, Tennessee.
Although Brenda held several occupations during her lifetime, those who knew her will remember her most for her love of family, books, animals, and genealogy. She had a very special relationship with each of her grandchildren, in part because she knew how to really listen and had a wicked sense of humor. She was a life-long learner and was passionate about current events and politics, and was a valued and active member of several online groups.
Brenda requested cremation. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Louisville Free Public Library, the Humane Society, or the .
There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Friends and family may sign her guestbook at www.pearsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019