Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Epiphany Church
914 Old Harrods Creek Rd
Louisville, KY
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany Church
914 Old Harrods Creek Rd
Louisville, KY
Brenda Carol Childress Obituary
Brenda Carol Childress

Louisville - On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, Brenda returned to God ready for the eternal life that is true life. Brenda was a source of joy and love to all who knew her. She had a kindness and compassion that is rare in most people. Brenda was the oldest of eight children born of the late Joe and Mabel Wheatley. She was a rock for all of her siblings, and she created bonds with friends she maintained until the end of her life. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James; and a grandchild, Donald; and her father and mother-in-law, Robert "RA" and Esther Childress. Brenda is survived by her son, Sean Childress; daughter, Kelly Childress; granddaughter, Kate Hunt; and by her many brothers and sisters, their spouses, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and other loving relatives.

Brenda's funeral Mass will be at Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Rd, Louisville, KY 40223, on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation at the church before Mass from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., and burial at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY.

In lieu of flowers, you may choose to honor Brenda by donating to the Catholic Education Foundation or to Hosparus. You could also honor Brenda by praying for the love of Brenda's life, her five-year-old granddaughter Kate to have a life of love and happiness--like she did during all her special times with "Nana." To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 16, 2019
