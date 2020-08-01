Brenda Cripps



Louisville - Brenda Cripps age 69, of Louisville, passed away, Friday, July 31, 2020, at her residence.



She was born January 2, 1951, in Grayson County to the late Michael Edsel and Mary Catherine Casey Milliner. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Faye Cripps and a sister, Irene Pierce.



She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and a housewife.



Brenda is survived by her husband Robert Cripps, Sr., a son, Joe (Bonnie) Cripps; five sisters, Norma Jean Witten, Anna Rose Frank, Linda Stogner, Glenda Miller and Mary Jane Crawford; two brothers, Michael and Gerald Milliner; a son-in-law, Mark Milby; three grandchildren, Kristen (Ray), Tyler (Paige) and Logan; two great-grandchildren, Kendall and Tristyn.



Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Cremation will follow the service.



Visitation will be after 10 AM, Tuesday at the funeral home.









