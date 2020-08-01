1/
Brenda Cripps
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Cripps

Louisville - Brenda Cripps age 69, of Louisville, passed away, Friday, July 31, 2020, at her residence.

She was born January 2, 1951, in Grayson County to the late Michael Edsel and Mary Catherine Casey Milliner. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Faye Cripps and a sister, Irene Pierce.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and a housewife.

Brenda is survived by her husband Robert Cripps, Sr., a son, Joe (Bonnie) Cripps; five sisters, Norma Jean Witten, Anna Rose Frank, Linda Stogner, Glenda Miller and Mary Jane Crawford; two brothers, Michael and Gerald Milliner; a son-in-law, Mark Milby; three grandchildren, Kristen (Ray), Tyler (Paige) and Logan; two great-grandchildren, Kendall and Tristyn.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation will be after 10 AM, Tuesday at the funeral home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
10:00 AM
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
115 West Main Street
Clarkson, KY 42726
(270) 242-2171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved