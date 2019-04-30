Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 1:30 PM
chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:30 PM
chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.
Brenda Dadisman Obituary
Brenda Dadisman

Stillwater - Mrs. Brenda Dadisman, age 76, of Stillwater, OK concluded her journey on Earth on April 24, 2019. Mrs. Dadisman was born in Wayne Co., Kentucky on January 10, 1943. She was a devoted Christian, a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a graduate of Valley High School in Louisville, KY.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Imogene Shearer; her son-in-law, Jeffrey Naple; her eldest brother, Donald Ray Shearer and her youngest brother, Max Shearer.

She leaves behind to hold her memory dear, her beloved husband, Gary Dadisman; her 3 daughters, Bonnie Naple, Deborah Brazell (Darrell) and Kimberly Even (Cory); 5 grandchildren, Madison Even, Grace Pratte (Cameron), Abigail Even, Nicholas Naple and Jonathan Brazell; 1 great-grandchild, Everest Pratte; sisters, Claudia Sellers (Boyd), Jenny Krantz (Bill), Mary Bratton (Harold); brother, Bruce Shearer (Betty); sisters-in-law, Anna Lou Shearer and Karen Shearer and a host of loved extended family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Friends and family may pay their respects on Thursday from 9:30 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Christian Counseling & Educational Foundation (ccef.org) www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
