Brenda Dunford BrownLouisville - Mrs. Brenda Dunford Brown, age 73, of Louisville, KY returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Mrs. Brown was born on February 10, 1947 in Louisville, KY to the late Charles and Clara Dunford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jesse "Jimmy" Dunford and infant siblings, Debbie and Raymond Dunford. She was a member of Calvary Holiness Church and a graduate of Durrett High School. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 54 years, Douglas Brown; children, Annette Brown and Doug Brown; brothers, Charles Dunford, Larry Dunford (Joan) and Robert Dunford; sister, Sharon Desurne (Arthur); sister-in-law, Sandy Dunford; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." (Ps. 116:15) The family wishes to thank Calvary Holiness Church for their prayers and love shown to Brenda during her illness. The family also wishes to thank the staff at Baptist Hospital Park Tower (3rd and 4th floor) and the staff at CBC (Consultants in Blood Disorders and Cancer) for their care of Brenda during her stays. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with private interment in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.