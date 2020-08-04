1/
Brenda Faye (Morse) Crawley
Brenda Faye (Morse) Crawley

Louisville - Brenda Faye (Morse) Crawley, 69 of Gouldsboro, Maine passed peacefully into the presence of her Savior Jesus Christ at 12:40am on July 30.

Mother lived as she died, a Christian.

She was the beloved wife of Ronald L. Crawley, Sr., the daughter of Earl Brewster and Barbara Louise (Ames) Morse. She is survived by her husband and three children: Ron Jr., Tammy, and Chris; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and 7 siblings. She is predeceased by her mother and father. A service is to be held at 2PM Friday, August 7, Evergreen Funeral Home, 4623 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY 40213.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, Milbridge, where online condolences may be shared with the family: www.bragdonkelley.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Service
02:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
5023661481
