Brenda Faye (Morse) Crawley
Louisville - Brenda Faye (Morse) Crawley, 69 of Gouldsboro, Maine passed peacefully into the presence of her Savior Jesus Christ at 12:40am on July 30.
Mother lived as she died, a Christian.
She was the beloved wife of Ronald L. Crawley, Sr., the daughter of Earl Brewster and Barbara Louise (Ames) Morse. She is survived by her husband and three children: Ron Jr., Tammy, and Chris; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and 7 siblings. She is predeceased by her mother and father. A service is to be held at 2PM Friday, August 7, Evergreen Funeral Home, 4623 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY 40213.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, Milbridge, where online condolences may be shared with the family: www.bragdonkelley.com