Brenda Greenwell Day
New Albany - Brenda Greenwell Day, 68 years of age, passed away Wednesday, Decemebr11, 2019 in Dayton, OH. She was born April10, 1951 in Louisville, KY to the late Joseph and Mary Greenwell and was a graduate of Presentation Academy and Baptist Hospital School of Nursing both in Louisville KY. Brenda was a Registered Nurse, retiring from the old Baptist Hospital East in 2013 after 41 years of service and was a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church in New Albany, IN.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years Stephen Day, daughters, Angela Hurst (Don), and Melissa Day, son, Stephen Anthony Day, grandchildren, Caden Hurst, Reed Harrelson, and 3 nephews.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church with cremation to follow. Memorial contributions can be made to: In Heaven's Eyes at Holy Family Catholic Church or Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019