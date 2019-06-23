|
Brenda Joyce Hemlock
Louisville - Brenda Joyce Hemlock, 69, of South Louisville passed away on Friday June 21, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1950 to the late Earl and Naomi Keedy. Brenda worked for the old Sam's car wash on Berry Blvd. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Hemlock. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sarah Dayton, Sabrina Cummings, and Amanda Dayton; a brother, Kenneth Keedy; sisters Barbara Morrison and Cheryl Wells; 4-grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Funeral Service for Brenda will be held at 11 am Wednesday in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with burial to follow in KY Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm on Tuesday. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019