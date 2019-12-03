Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Brenda Joyce Woerner

Brenda Joyce Woerner Obituary
Brenda Joyce Woerner

Louisville - Brenda Joyce Woerner, 74, of Louisville passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Ann Blake. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Kim (Tony) Brock and her former husband George Woerner. The Celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10am in Evergreen Dignity Chapel. The visitation will be held on Thursday from 3-8pm at Evergreen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
