Brenda Joyce Woerner
Louisville - Brenda Joyce Woerner, 74, of Louisville passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Ann Blake. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Kim (Tony) Brock and her former husband George Woerner. The Celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10am in Evergreen Dignity Chapel. The visitation will be held on Thursday from 3-8pm at Evergreen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019