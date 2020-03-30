|
|
Brenda Kay Ohlmann
Louisville - Brenda Kay Ohlmann, 66, passed away surrounded by family, on Sunday March 29, 2020 at Essex Nursing Home. She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Rita (Ray) Ohlmann.
Brenda was a retired school bus driver for Jefferson County Board of Education.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her brother Keith Ohlmann (Sherrill), sister Shannon Ohlmann along with niece and nephews, Justin (Katie), Ashleigh (Bo), Andrew (Tariana) and 4 great-nieces, RaeLynn, Juleigh Ann, Braylee, and Lynnlee and her "pups".
The family would like to thank her beloved Aunt Sis (Mary Rose Watkins) and the staff of Essex Nursing Home for the wonderful care given to Brenda.
Per Brenda's wishes cremation was chosen and there will be no visitation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020