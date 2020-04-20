Resources
Brenda Kaye Davis Darnell

Louisville - Brenda Davis Darnell, 69, of Louisville, KY gained her wings on April 19, 2020. She is survived by her children, Amy Romine (David), Richard Darnell (Dawn), Granddaughters Autumn Crum (Ben), Emily Ottersbach (Justin), Great Grandchildren, Addy, Lillian, Henry, Olivia, Willow and Harrison, Her Best Friend and Sister by Choice Renee Meadows and 2 siblings. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
