|
|
Brenda L. Riggs
Louisville - Brenda L. Riggs, 78, loving wife to Donald R. Riggs, passed away on Monday July 22, 2019 at home. She was born to the late Teddy Barnett and Loraine (Brandenburg) Atkinson in Stanton, KY on March 4, 1941.
She is also preceded in death by a daughter Penny Ferranti.
Brenda was a cashier for Convenient Food Mart for many years.
She is survived by her children, John McNair, Debbie Cordero (Luciano), Jane Johnson (Doug), Nancy Dunn (Chris), Patty Riggs (Glenn Smith) along with 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren along with siblings, Jerry Barnett (Beth), Paul Atkinson (Chris), John Atkinson (Melissa), and Linda Thorpe.
The family would like to give special thanks to her caretakers, Leslie, Britt, and Beth Ann Burch.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 10:00 am at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Thursday from 1-6 pm at the funeral home.
louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 24, 2019