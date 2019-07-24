Services
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-4220
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Brenda L. Riggs Obituary
Brenda L. Riggs

Louisville - Brenda L. Riggs, 78, loving wife to Donald R. Riggs, passed away on Monday July 22, 2019 at home. She was born to the late Teddy Barnett and Loraine (Brandenburg) Atkinson in Stanton, KY on March 4, 1941.

She is also preceded in death by a daughter Penny Ferranti.

Brenda was a cashier for Convenient Food Mart for many years.

She is survived by her children, John McNair, Debbie Cordero (Luciano), Jane Johnson (Doug), Nancy Dunn (Chris), Patty Riggs (Glenn Smith) along with 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren along with siblings, Jerry Barnett (Beth), Paul Atkinson (Chris), John Atkinson (Melissa), and Linda Thorpe.

The family would like to give special thanks to her caretakers, Leslie, Britt, and Beth Ann Burch.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 10:00 am at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Thursday from 1-6 pm at the funeral home.

louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 24, 2019
