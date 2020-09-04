1/1
Brenda Lee Ferman Palmer
Brenda Lee Ferman Palmer

Louisville - 73, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020.

She was a member of Asbury Chapel A.M.E. Church and employed with Park DuValle Community Health Center for 52 Years.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father Rudolph Ferman Sr., mother Mary Agnes Robinson, brothers, Rudy Ferman and Eric Frey, uncle, Gene Price.

She is survived by her husband, Floyd J. Palmer; daughters, Sherita P. Turner (Joe) and NyKetta Palmer (Cory); grandchildren, Jordan Mims, Jameesa Bright, Peyton Turner, Anthony Smyzer, Joseph Turner and Kori Klyce; great-grandchildren, Journei Bright and Ar'niah Cross; siblings, Donna Taylor(Greg) , Mary Etta Johnson (Greg), June Drake, Michelle Murphy(George), Mary Anna Logan (Jerry), Jada Muir (Robert), Missy Rogers (Joseph), Gary Ferman and Greg Frey.

Visitation:3pm-6pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. and Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 11am to 12pm at Asbury Chapel AME Church, 1801 W. Chestnut St with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
SEP
9
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Asbury Chapel AME Church
SEP
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Asbury Chapel AME Church
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
