Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Lee (Goff) Hale


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Lee (Goff) Hale Obituary
Brenda Lee (Goff) Hale

Louisville - Brenda Lee (Goff) Hale, 61 passed away August 22, 2019 at her home.

She was a very loving and caring person who touched the lives of many.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Marie (Sizemore) Goff; her husband, David D. Hale; her brother, Jesse Goff Jr.

She is survived by her father, Jesse William Goff; her daughter, Lisa Marie (John); her brother, Donnie Goff (Freida); her sister, Miriam Basil (Jimmy).

her granddaughter, Briana Sands (Josh Bouquet); her loving and caring friend, Steve Gracey.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40216.

Service will be August 31, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.

Cremation to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now