Brenda Lee (Goff) Hale
Louisville - Brenda Lee (Goff) Hale, 61 passed away August 22, 2019 at her home.
She was a very loving and caring person who touched the lives of many.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Marie (Sizemore) Goff; her husband, David D. Hale; her brother, Jesse Goff Jr.
She is survived by her father, Jesse William Goff; her daughter, Lisa Marie (John); her brother, Donnie Goff (Freida); her sister, Miriam Basil (Jimmy).
her granddaughter, Briana Sands (Josh Bouquet); her loving and caring friend, Steve Gracey.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40216.
Service will be August 31, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.
Cremation to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 28, 2019