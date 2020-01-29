Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Lee Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Lee Jackson Obituary
Brenda Lee Jackson

Louisville - 52, passed away on January 22, 2020. She is survived by her children, Machell, Dont'a, Ashley, and Derrick McAtee; sisters, Delores and Emma Jean McAtee, and Patricia O'Bannon; brothers, David and Donnie McAtee; and 12 grandchildren. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at New Zion Baptist Church, 1501 Louis Coleman Jr. Drive with interment in Green Meadows Cemetery. Visitation 5 - 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
Download Now