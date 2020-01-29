|
Brenda Lee Jackson
Louisville - 52, passed away on January 22, 2020. She is survived by her children, Machell, Dont'a, Ashley, and Derrick McAtee; sisters, Delores and Emma Jean McAtee, and Patricia O'Bannon; brothers, David and Donnie McAtee; and 12 grandchildren. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at New Zion Baptist Church, 1501 Louis Coleman Jr. Drive with interment in Green Meadows Cemetery. Visitation 5 - 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020