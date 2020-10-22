1/1
Brenda Lou Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Lou Moore

Louisville - Brenda Lou Moore, 69, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. Brenda was the third born of four siblings. The mother of five, a loving grandmother and great grandmother. She was a hard working woman and retired from Phillip Morris after 30 years of service. She was always a joy to be around. She never met a stranger.

She was born on February 27, 1951 in Louisville, Kentucky to Hugh and Gladys (Cook) Armstrong. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Brenda Moore is survived by her loving family, Children, Robin D. Moore, Mioshi D. Cobble, Franklyn D. Moore, Ticona D. Moore, and Kendyl D. Moore, Grandchildren, Amonte', Damesha, Breona, Ariana, Darius, and Brendan, Great-Grandchild, Leilani, Siblings, Clariese Armstrong, Hugh Armstrong, Jr., and Loretta (George) Ruff. As well as a host of family and friends to cherish her memory.

Family has chosen to have all services private.

The family requests that contributions in Brenda's memory be made to National Cancer Society.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved