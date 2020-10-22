Brenda Lou Moore
Louisville - Brenda Lou Moore, 69, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. Brenda was the third born of four siblings. The mother of five, a loving grandmother and great grandmother. She was a hard working woman and retired from Phillip Morris after 30 years of service. She was always a joy to be around. She never met a stranger.
She was born on February 27, 1951 in Louisville, Kentucky to Hugh and Gladys (Cook) Armstrong. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Brenda Moore is survived by her loving family, Children, Robin D. Moore, Mioshi D. Cobble, Franklyn D. Moore, Ticona D. Moore, and Kendyl D. Moore, Grandchildren, Amonte', Damesha, Breona, Ariana, Darius, and Brendan, Great-Grandchild, Leilani, Siblings, Clariese Armstrong, Hugh Armstrong, Jr., and Loretta (George) Ruff. As well as a host of family and friends to cherish her memory.
Family has chosen to have all services private.
The family requests that contributions in Brenda's memory be made to National Cancer Society
.
