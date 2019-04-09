Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
Brenda Pierce Obituary
Brenda Pierce

Louisville - entered into rest on Saturday, April 6th.

She was a teacher at the Valley View Daycare.

Mrs. Pierce is survived by her husband, Hubert Pierce; a son, Gary Pierce; a grandson, Jordan Gardner; and siblings, Earl Goff, Jr., Patricia Yates, Denise Goff, Steve Goff and Jerry Goff.

Her memorial service will be on Saturday at 1pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be from 11am until the time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
