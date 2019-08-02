|
|
Brenda Poole
Louisville - Brenda Poole, 69, passed away on July 31, 2019. She was born in Louisville on April 17, 1950 to the late Adam and Anna Winkler. Brenda worked at GE for many years. She was a devout Christian and member of Hikes Point Christian Church and was a part of Rebecca's Circle for many years. She was very organized in everything she did, especially when she put her outfits together and she could easily be described as a "fashionista". Brenda enjoyed music and dancing and was happy to be at every event her husband's band the Doo-Wops put on. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother and nanny and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Brenda is preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Cunningham.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 43 years, George Poole; her son, Brian Ferriell (Brandy); grandchildren, Hannah Marie Ferriell and Devin Flanagan; a sister, Beverly DeBock; many nephews, nieces and cousins; special friends, Trish and Alan Watson, Laura and Steve Meyer, Gary and Rosie Sidebottom, Chuck and Judy Willis, Canary Cunningham, John and Beth Hourigan and many, many others, too many to name, each whom she loved and held a special place in her heart for.
A service to celebrate Brenda's life will take place at 12 pm on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Hikes Point Christian Church, 2601 Hikes Lane, with entombment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will accept guests for visitation from 2-8pm on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road and from 11am-12pm at Hikes Point Christian Church on Monday, before the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Brenda's honor to Hosparus of Louisville or Hikes Point Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 2, 2019