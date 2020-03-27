|
|
Brenda Raker
Floyds Knobs - Brenda Raker, 70, passed away March 19th at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville. She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee before moving to Muncie, Indiana when she was in 1st grade. She eventually graduated from Ball State University with her Master's Degree in Education. Brenda's career was very important to her and she exhibited her passion throughout her many years. She began her career as a middle school math teacher in Marion, Indiana and later in Lawrenceburg, Indiana receiving a "Teacher of the Year" award in 1980. She later became a consultant and executive in a variety of educational technology companies including The Greaves Group, Fourier Systems, Educational Resources, The Learning Company, and Apple Computer for over 30 years. She also contributed her time as the Board President at Central Christian Church for 3 years and was on the Board of Directors for Hope Southern Indiana.
Beyond her career, Brenda enjoyed gardening (loving her roses and tulips), reading and traveling. She recently celebrated her 70th birthday in Hawaii with her husband, watching the whales and particularly enjoying the sunsets.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Edward Raker; son, Andrew Raker; mother, Vera Faye Law; brothers, Steve Law (Theresa), Ron Law (Shelle) and John Law (Deb); sister, Shirley King (Jim) as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, John A. Law; sister, Sandy Phillips; nephew, Shane Craig.
Due to COVID-19, services will be postponed to a later date, but you may express sympathies in the form of donations in Brenda's name to Central Christian Church or Hope Southern Indiana.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020