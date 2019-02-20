|
|
Brenda S. Stinson
Louisville - Brenda S. Stinson, 69, loving wife to Kevin W. Stinson, passed away on Monday February 18, 2019 at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents Oather and Dorothy (Monroe) Newton and a brother William Lacefield.
Brenda retired from Silgan Plastics and she attended Ormsby Heights Baptist Church.
Besides her husband of 46 years, she is survived by their sons, Willie (Melaney), Nathan (Misty) and Jason Stinson, along with grandchildren Noah, Caleb, Michael, and Theresa.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:00 am at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2:00 until 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. (1-800-586-4872)
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019