Brenda (Sparks) SteeleLouisville - Brenda (Sparks) Steele, 78 passed away June 7, 2020.Brenda worked many years as a certified nursing assistant at Humana Southwest Hospital and Frazier Rehab Center. She took great pride in caring for her patients and even after retirement wished she could keep working.She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 59 years, Ronald Steele, three children Ronda Steele, Robin Stevenson (Craig) and Ronnie Steele (Leslie), four grandchildren Kyle Steele, Morgan Waxler (Tim), Jeremy Key (Bayliegh) and Hunter Stevenson (Heather), three great grandchildren Ayden and Kayden Steele and Blake Hall and other friends and family who will dearly miss her.Funeral service Friday, 5 PM, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd. with cremation to follow. Visitation 1 PM till time of service.