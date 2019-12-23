|
|
Brenda Sue Philpott Payne
Louisville - Brenda Sue Philpott Payne passed away Saturday at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital. With her passing, she has been reunited with her beloved husband of 39 years, John Payne Jr., who died in December 2013. Brenda was born on Aug. 17, 1959, the daughter of Everett and Mildred Philpott, who predeceased her, as did her two brothers, Junior and Roger Philpott. For the past 17 years she was the office manager of Safeguard Radiology. Her survivors include two daughters, Mindy Payne Farnsley (Charles) of Prospect, Ky., and Ashley Orine Eskridge (Justin) of Brooks, Ky.; a son, John Henry Payne III of Louisville, KY.; a sister, Linda Risinger (Ricky); and 10 beautiful grandchildren, who were the center of her life: Kaylee Phillips, Lucy, Eleanor and Piper Farnsley of Prospect; Justin, Alison and Adalyn Eskridge of Brooks; Macie and John Henry Payne IV, and Sophia Corder. She also is survived by her sisters-in-law, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Piper Sue Farnsley, her youngest grandchild, was born at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital two days before Brenda passed away. The funeral will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 28, at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4623 Preston Highway, with burial to follow at Evergreen Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 2-8pm Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of gifts to the Brenda Payne Family at PO Box 4193, Louisville, KY 40204
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019