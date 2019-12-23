Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Sue Philpott Payne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Sue Philpott Payne Obituary
Brenda Sue Philpott Payne

Louisville - Brenda Sue Philpott Payne passed away Saturday at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital. With her passing, she has been reunited with her beloved husband of 39 years, John Payne Jr., who died in December 2013. Brenda was born on Aug. 17, 1959, the daughter of Everett and Mildred Philpott, who predeceased her, as did her two brothers, Junior and Roger Philpott. For the past 17 years she was the office manager of Safeguard Radiology. Her survivors include two daughters, Mindy Payne Farnsley (Charles) of Prospect, Ky., and Ashley Orine Eskridge (Justin) of Brooks, Ky.; a son, John Henry Payne III of Louisville, KY.; a sister, Linda Risinger (Ricky); and 10 beautiful grandchildren, who were the center of her life: Kaylee Phillips, Lucy, Eleanor and Piper Farnsley of Prospect; Justin, Alison and Adalyn Eskridge of Brooks; Macie and John Henry Payne IV, and Sophia Corder. She also is survived by her sisters-in-law, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Piper Sue Farnsley, her youngest grandchild, was born at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital two days before Brenda passed away. The funeral will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 28, at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4623 Preston Highway, with burial to follow at Evergreen Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 2-8pm Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of gifts to the Brenda Payne Family at PO Box 4193, Louisville, KY 40204
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -