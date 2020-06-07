Brenda Sue Sweeney
Louisville - Brenda Sue (Daniels) Sweeney, 77, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Brenda had retired from Gold Seal Pest Control as the office administrator.
She is preceded in death by her parents, LaVerne & Byron Daniels; a brother, Don Daniels.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Herb Sweeney Jr.; two children, Karen Radabaugh (Rick) & Eric Sweeney (Michelle); a sister, Joyce Ann Mattingly (John); a sister-in-law, Jane Daniels; four grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren.
The family has entrusted the Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. for Brenda's arrangements.
Memorial gifts to be made to your favorite charity.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.