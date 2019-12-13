Services
Louisville - 48, of Louisville, KY passed into eternal life suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, December 8, 2019 while on a business trip in Columbus, OH. Brent was born in Greenwood, IN and graduated from Roncalli High School. He attended Ball State University and earned a Master of Business Administration from University of Louisville. Brent was a Vice President in the National Transportation Services Division at JP Morgan Chase. Brent was an avid sports fan, and he played golf, hockey and basketball. He especially loved watching Colts games with his friends and attending Pacers and Yankees games with his daughter and/or father. Brent served his St. Francis of Assisi community in many ways, including as a coach for his daughter's basketball team for many years. He was a loving father, devoted son, brother and uncle, and a loyal friend to many. His family and friends were blessed by his quiet strength, humility, generosity, and witty sense of humor.

Brent is survived by his daughter Clare Tiemeyer Deschler, his loving friend and former wife, Lisa Tiemeyer, mother Jean (Labbe) Deschler, father Larry Deschler, sister Beth (Deschler), brother-in- law Todd, and niece Kate Hickerson, brother-in-law Ted Tiemeyer, and sister-in-law Shawn Tiemeyer. He is preceded in death by his father-in-law Ed Tiemeyer.

A funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, December 16 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1960 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 pm on Sunday, December 15 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40205. Burial will be at 10 a.m.,Tuesday, at Calvary Cemetery in Lexington, KY.

His last gift was as an organ and tissue donor

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dreams with Wings, 1579 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
