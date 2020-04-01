Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Resources
More Obituaries for Brent Wehr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brent Martin Wehr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brent Martin Wehr Obituary
Brent Martin Wehr

Louisville - Brent Martin Wehr was called home from his journey on this earth on March 25, 2020, to be at everlasting peace with his Lord.

Brent was a giving, creative, compassionate, hilarious, and determined man with a bright smile and a contagious laugh. Brent was known for putting others before himself, working extremely hard at everything he did, and loving the people who surrounded him so strongly.

Brent will be remembered by the many lives he touched in such special ways, as a family member, friend, and mentor.

"Those we love

Don't go away,

They walk beside us

Every day…….

Unseen, unheard,

But always near,

Still loved,

Still missed

And very dear"

A private service and burial are planned and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -