Brent Martin Wehr
Louisville - Brent Martin Wehr was called home from his journey on this earth on March 25, 2020, to be at everlasting peace with his Lord.
Brent was a giving, creative, compassionate, hilarious, and determined man with a bright smile and a contagious laugh. Brent was known for putting others before himself, working extremely hard at everything he did, and loving the people who surrounded him so strongly.
Brent will be remembered by the many lives he touched in such special ways, as a family member, friend, and mentor.
"Those we love
Don't go away,
They walk beside us
Every day…….
Unseen, unheard,
But always near,
Still loved,
Still missed
And very dear"
A private service and burial are planned and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020