Brent Thomas Teichman
Louisville - Brent Thomas Teichman, 29, of Louisville died unexpectedly on November 3, 2019 due to influenza complications.
Brent was a Male High School Class of 2008 graduate. He learned to play drums and a self-taught guitarist. With his musical talent, he, his twin, Joshua and their friends created the band, "Action Man" The band would perform throughout Louisville including Kentucky Kingdom. After his graduation he attended the University of Kentucky but realized his true calling was in culinary arts, and committed to it whole-heartedly. He was an avid UK fan, a private man but his passion for life was palpable as well as his love for his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Dr. Joe W. and Josephine Green and Milton and Evelyn Teichman.
Brent is survived by his parents, Dr. Jeb and Grace Teichman; his twin brother, Joshua, who he fiercely protected; his adoring niece Ella and nephew Alder; and his large extended family.
In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Brent, the family would like all to receive the flu vaccine, or contribute to donor's favorite charity.
Visitors are welcome to attend a memorial visitation at their home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services were private. For directions, call the funeral home at (502) 458-9569.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019