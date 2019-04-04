Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
6105 So. 3rd St.
Brian B. Kennedy

Louisville - 58, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019.

Brian was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Jr. and Carolyn Kennedy; and brothers, John Kennedy III and Kevin Kennedy.

Brian is survived by his loving wife, Cindy Scheurich Kennedy; son, Brian Joseph Kennedy and daughter, Elizabeth Kennedy; 4 grandchildren, Joshua Kennedy, Jacob Brown, Emily Carol Kennedy and Faith Lynn Kennedy.

His celebration of life service will be held Saturday 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 6105 So. 3rd St. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
