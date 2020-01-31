Services
Brian "Nicky" Dean Sr.

Brian "Nicky" Dean Sr. Obituary
Brian "Nicky" Dean, Sr.

Louisville - Brian "Nicky" Dean, Sr., 46 passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

Nicky was president of the Layin Low C.C.

Survivors include his son Brian Dean, Jr., parents James Dean and Carmen Evarts, sister Kristie Hardin (Brian), grandson Joshua, niece and nephew Peyton and Brandon Kitchen and a host of great nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 12 Noon Wednesday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with entombment at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Tuesday and after 10 AM Wednesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
