Brian Price
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY
Louisville - Brian Edward Price, born on September 13, 1977 in Louisville, Kentucky, to Jean and Michael, passed away at age 41 on February 16, 2019. Brian is survived by his brother, Dave; and stepbrothers, Michael and Corey. He also leaves behind his greatly loved dog, Blue. Those who wish may donate in Brian's name to Pit Bulls of Saint Francis. Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation on Sunday, February 24 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - 1355 Ellison Avenue, Louisville, 502-451-8440.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
